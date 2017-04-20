Right track or off the rails? Best path toward title contention for six NBA teams

With the NBA playoffs approaching this weekend, it's time to take a look at teams at the bottom of the playoff standings and on the outside looking in that have an eye toward the future instead of contending for a championship. Here's a look at three teams on the upward trajectory and three teams that need a complete re-evaluation of their plans moving forward: The process in Philadelphia has been a central topic in the concept of rebuilding over the past few years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YardBarker.com.