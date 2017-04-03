Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz: TV channel, game preview, how to watch live stream
Online : Watch a live stream on NBA League Pass About the Blazers: Portland defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 105-98 Thursday night at the Moda Center, moving 1 1/2 games ahead of the Denver Nuggets for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Blazers' playoff magic number is two, meaning any combination of Portland wins and Denver losses equaling two locks a playoff spot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC