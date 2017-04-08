Pelicans stars DeMarcis Cousins, Anthony Davis also won't play
As had been expected, Stephen Curry will be out of action for Saturday night's Warriors game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Oracle Arena with what is officially listed as a left knee contusion. Curry, who had been listed as doubtful for the game on Friday, took a few hard knocks in the Warriors' win at Phoenix on Wednesday but none are considered serious.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC