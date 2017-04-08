Pelicans stars DeMarcis Cousins, Anth...

Pelicans stars DeMarcis Cousins, Anthony Davis also won't play

3 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

As had been expected, Stephen Curry will be out of action for Saturday night's Warriors game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Oracle Arena with what is officially listed as a left knee contusion. Curry, who had been listed as doubtful for the game on Friday, took a few hard knocks in the Warriors' win at Phoenix on Wednesday but none are considered serious.

