Pelicans sign guard/forward Axel Toupane for final 2 games of regular season
The New Orleans Pelicans want to get a look at guard/forward Axel Toupane before the regular season ends, so they extended him a contract on Monday for the final two games. Toupane, 6-foot-7, 210 pounds, played for the Toronto Raptors' NBA Development League team this season and averaged 16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals.
