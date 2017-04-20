Pelicans sign guard/forward Axel Toupane for final 2 games of regular season

The New Orleans Pelicans want to get a look at guard/forward Axel Toupane before the regular season ends, so they extended him a contract on Monday for the final two games. Toupane, 6-foot-7, 210 pounds, played for the Toronto Raptors' NBA Development League team this season and averaged 16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals.

