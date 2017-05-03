Pelicans F Dante Cunningham to declin...

Pelicans F Dante Cunningham to decline player option: report

Saturday Apr 29 Read more: NOLA.com

New Orleans Pelicans forward Dante Cunningham, left, and Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle go after a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in Los Angeles. ORG XMIT: LAS103 New Orleans Pelicans forward Dante Cunningham has decided to decline his player option and become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, ESPN's Chris Haynes reported on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

