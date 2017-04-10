Pelicans end the season with a 103-100 win over the Blazers
Jordan Crawford had 15 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a five-game losing streak with a 103-100 victory over the playoff-bound Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. Cheick Diallo had 12 points and 16 rebounds for the Pelicans, who finished 34-48 and out of the playoffs for the second straight season.
