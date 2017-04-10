Pelicans end the season with a 103-100 win over the Blazers

New Orleans rookie Cheick Diallo has spent the season back and forth with the NBA's Development League, but he helped the Pelicans get one last victory before the offseason. Diallo had 12 points and 16 rebounds, and the Pelicans snapped a five-game losing streak with a 103-100 victory over the playoff-bound Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.