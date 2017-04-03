Pelicans Davis to face hometown team
The level of emotion is not exactly the same as DeMarcus Cousins experienced in playing his first game against the franchise that traded him away, but for New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis, Sunday's game against the Chicago Bulls in the Smoothie King Center hits close to home. Davis, a native of Chicago, is riding high, and so are the Pelicans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Big News Network.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC