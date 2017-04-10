New Orleans rap mogul Master P to par...

New Orleans rap mogul Master P to partner with Essence Festival for philanthropic 'day of service'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Advocate

Advocate photo by Keith Spera -- Essence general manager Joy Profet, left, and hip-hop mogul Percy "Master P" Miller pose following a luncheon at Cafe Reconcile in New Orleans to announce his foundation's partnership with the Essence Festival, on Thursday, April 13, 2017. Advocate photo by Keith Spera -- Hip-hop mogul Percy "Master P" Miller is interviewed following a luncheon at Cafe Reconcile in New Orleans to announce his foundation's partnership with the Essence Festival, on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 15
News Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 4
News Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Christaliban 1
Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 chrisWalken 1
See all New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,692 • Total comments across all topics: 280,304,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC