NBA awards predictions: Russell Westbrook is the league's MVP

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid played in only 31 games but no rookie made quite the impact as he did. Embiid had the highest scoring average among rookies at 20.2 and the fifth highest shooting percentage 46.6. He also was one of the 76ers' top defensive players.Embiid was the Eastern Conference's Rookie of the Month for the first three months of the season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.