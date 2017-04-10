Los Angeles Clippers Franchise Playoff History
The Los Angeles Clippers used to be the San Diego Clippers, and they used to be the New York Braves, who were originally the Buffalo Braves. They've been around for 47 years and, well, they haven't done jack poop in the NBA Playoffs .
Start the conversation, or Read more at SLC Dunk.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC