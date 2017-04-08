Live updates: Warriors vs. Pelicans
Get the latest score and analysis from our live feed Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as the Warriors face the New Orleans Pelicans at Oracle in Kevin Durant's return. Durant will play for the first time since injuring his knee on Feb. 28 as the Warriors look to increase their winning streak to 14 games against the Pelicans .
