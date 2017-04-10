la 98, San Antonio 87 Clippers top Sp...

la 98, San Antonio 87 Clippers top Spurs to go 4th

3 hrs ago Read more: The China Post

Chris Paul had 19 points and Los Angeles beat San Antonio for its fifth straight victory to move into the fourth seed in the Western Conference. DeAndre Jordan added 17 points and 17 rebounds to help Los Angeles preserve its hopes of hosting a first-round playoff series.

Chicago, IL

