Kevin Durant's earliest return would be next Saturday against New Orleans

The Kevin Durant Return Watch will continue for at least two more games after Sunday's game at Oracle Arena against the Washington Wizards, as coach Steve Kerr ruled the All-Star forward out of the Tuesday's home game against Minnesota and Wednesday's road contest at Phoenix. That puts Saturday's home game against the New Orleans Pelicans as the most likely date of Durant's long-awaited return.

