Jrue Holiday on potential free agency: 'I haven't thought about it. Not even a little bit'

The New Orleans Pelicans believe that things have begun to fall in place with its reassembled roster featuring All-Star big men DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis, but a different player may be in the position to make a franchise-changing decision for the team during this upcoming offseason. Pelicans point guard Jrue Holiday will become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career at the end of this season and is poised to earn a lucrative contract wherever he decides to sign.

