Jrue Holiday nominated for NBA Cares Community Assist Award
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday, right, drives past Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 7, 2017, in Denver. Jrue Holiday is 1 of 10 nominees for the Season long NBA Cares Community Assist Award, according to a news release from the league.
