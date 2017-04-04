Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant m...

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant may return Saturday against New Orleans Pelicans

1 hr ago Read more: UPI

Golden State Warriors star forward Kevin Durant may return for Saturday's home game against the New Orleans Pelicans provided he doesn't experience any setbacks after missing 17 games with a left knee injury. Durant, in his first season with the Warriors, was diagnosed with a Grade 2 MCL sprain and a tibial bone bruise in his left knee after sustaining the injury on Feb. 28 against his hometown Wizards in Washington.

