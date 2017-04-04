Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant may return Saturday against New Orleans Pelicans
Golden State Warriors star forward Kevin Durant may return for Saturday's home game against the New Orleans Pelicans provided he doesn't experience any setbacks after missing 17 games with a left knee injury. Durant, in his first season with the Warriors, was diagnosed with a Grade 2 MCL sprain and a tibial bone bruise in his left knee after sustaining the injury on Feb. 28 against his hometown Wizards in Washington.
