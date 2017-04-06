Golden State Warriors F Kevin Durant cleared, will return Saturday vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant has been cleared to participate in full-team practices and is expected to return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the team announced. Durant has participated in multiple workout sessions over the past few days and has been cleared by the team's medical and athletic training staffs, the Warriors announced Thursday.
