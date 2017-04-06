Golden State Warriors F Kevin Durant ...

Golden State Warriors F Kevin Durant cleared, will return Saturday vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: UPI

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant has been cleared to participate in full-team practices and is expected to return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the team announced. Durant has participated in multiple workout sessions over the past few days and has been cleared by the team's medical and athletic training staffs, the Warriors announced Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 15
News Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 4
News Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Christaliban 1
Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 chrisWalken 1
See all New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,318 • Total comments across all topics: 280,100,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC