Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing can't hire son, cites school's nepotism rule Patrick Ewing Jr. worked for previous coach but apparently can't work for his father. Check out this story on myozaukeenow.com: http://usat.ly/2oIxGnm Patrick Ewing's hire as the head coach of the Georgetown basketball team appears to have cost his son a job.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mequon.