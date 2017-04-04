Gallinari, Harris, Jokic help Nuggets...

Gallinari, Harris, Jokic help Nuggets edge Pelicans, 134-131

Danilo Gallinari scored 28 points and the Denver eliminated New Orleans from playoff contention with a 134-131 victory over the Pelicans. New Orleans Pelicans forward Solomon Hill goes over the back Denver Nuggets forward Danilo Gallinari in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, April 4, 2017.

Chicago, IL

