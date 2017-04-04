Gallinari, Harris, Jokic help Nuggets edge Pelicans, 134-131
Danilo Gallinari scored 28 points and the Denver eliminated New Orleans from playoff contention with a 134-131 victory over the Pelicans Gallinari, Harris, Jokic help Nuggets edge Pelicans, 134-131 Danilo Gallinari scored 28 points and the Denver eliminated New Orleans from playoff contention with a 134-131 victory over the Pelicans Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nVmXGj New Orleans Pelicans forward Solomon Hill goes over the back Denver Nuggets forward Danilo Gallinari in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, April 4, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC