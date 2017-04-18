Free Agent profile: Jrue Holiday

Free Agent profile: Jrue Holiday

This creates an interesting conundrum for the front office: which veterans should be retained and which need to be added from outside of the organization to foster the best chance at building and sustaining a competitor over the next several years? The Nuggets could have up to $44.9 million available under the cap if they chose to renounce their FAs and let go, which means Denver has a wealth of options this offseason. As such, we here at Denver Stiffs will be exploring potential additions at all positions, both high-priced and not.

Chicago, IL

