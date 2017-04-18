Former Kentucky star still bleeds blue
And the ex-Cat All-American said in a recent interview that he is having more fun in following NBA as the league is now loaded with former UK hoops standouts. "I love my Kentucky Wildcats," said Grevey who played as a 6-5 forward at Kentucky during the early 1970s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Harlan Daily Enterprise.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC