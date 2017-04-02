Entering Free Agency, Derrick Rose Ha...

Entering Free Agency, Derrick Rose Has Two Options: Be A Bad Starter, Or A Good 6th Man

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Sir Charles in Charge

NBA Free Agency: Derrick Rose's best chance to play for a contender is by coming off the bench. Rose in 2017 is a below-average starting point guard As the New York Knicks are officially mathematically eliminated from making the playoffs, Derrick Rose voiced his desire to play for a real contender next season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sir Charles in Charge.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 15
News Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 4
News Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Christaliban 1
Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 chrisWalken 1
See all New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,642 • Total comments across all topics: 280,018,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC