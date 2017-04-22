Emptying the Noggin - Joe Johnson sav...

Emptying the Noggin - Joe Johnson save again

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Portland Trail Blazers guard Evan Turner right passes the ball away from New Orleans Pelicans center Alexis Ajinca during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland Ore. Wednesday Thanks to a sturdy screen from teammate Joe Ingles , Johnson drew Jamal Crawford , a sharpshooter with a less-than-esteemed defensive reputation and the matchup the Jazz wanted to see.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 15
News Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 4
News Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Christaliban 1
Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 chrisWalken 1
See all New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,958 • Total comments across all topics: 280,564,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC