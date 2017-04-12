Doorman at Japanese Restaurant is Onl...

Doorman at Japanese Restaurant is Only Defender Capable of Containing Anthony Davis

Members of the New Orleans Pelicans were turned away from a Japanese restaurant in West Hollywood because Anthony Davis was wearing a hoodie sweatshirt, according to a report from Page Six . A witness said, "Davis was pleading with the doorman, saying, 'Me and my teammates just want to get something to eat.'

