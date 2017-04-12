Doorman at Japanese Restaurant is Only Defender Capable of Containing Anthony Davis
Members of the New Orleans Pelicans were turned away from a Japanese restaurant in West Hollywood because Anthony Davis was wearing a hoodie sweatshirt, according to a report from Page Six . A witness said, "Davis was pleading with the doorman, saying, 'Me and my teammates just want to get something to eat.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Big Lead.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC