Do you think the Pelicans will make playoffs next season? Chat with John Reid at
New Orleans Pelicans forward Solomon Hill drives for the basket as the New Orleans Pelicans take on the Denver Nuggets at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, April 4, 2017. and keep that group together.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC