DeMarre Carroll, JaMychal Green heading to NBA playoffs
The NBA's 2016-17 regular season ended on Wednesday night, but basketball isn't over for two former Alabama prep stars. DeMarre Carroll will be going to the NBA playoffs with the Toronto Raptors, and JaMychal Green and the Memphis Grizzlies also have a postseason berth.
