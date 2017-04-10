DeMarre Carroll, JaMychal Green headi...

DeMarre Carroll, JaMychal Green heading to NBA playoffs

17 hrs ago

The NBA's 2016-17 regular season ended on Wednesday night, but basketball isn't over for two former Alabama prep stars. DeMarre Carroll will be going to the NBA playoffs with the Toronto Raptors, and JaMychal Green and the Memphis Grizzlies also have a postseason berth.

Chicago, IL

