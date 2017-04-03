DeMarcus Cousins aims to help Pelicans end losing streak vs. Bulls, game preview, breakdown

New Orleans Pelicans forward DeMarcus Cousins scores as Sacramento Kings center Georgios Papagiannis defends during the game between the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on Friday, March 31, 2017. ; SG Jrue Holiday 6-4, 205 ; SF Solomon Hill 6-7, 225 ; PF Anthony Davis 6-10, 252 ; C DeMarcus Cousins 6-11, 270 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.