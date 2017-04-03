DeMarcus Cousins aims to help Pelican...

DeMarcus Cousins aims to help Pelicans end losing streak vs. Bulls, game preview, breakdown

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: NOLA.com

New Orleans Pelicans forward DeMarcus Cousins scores as Sacramento Kings center Georgios Papagiannis defends during the game between the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on Friday, March 31, 2017. ; SG Jrue Holiday 6-4, 205 ; SF Solomon Hill 6-7, 225 ; PF Anthony Davis 6-10, 252 ; C DeMarcus Cousins 6-11, 270 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 15
News Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 4
News Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Christaliban 1
Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 chrisWalken 1
See all New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,915 • Total comments across all topics: 280,036,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC