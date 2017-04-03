Daily Fantasy Basketball Advice: Lineup picks for Friday, April 7
Find lineup picks and value plays for Friday's daily fantasy basketball contests with the help of RotoQL's Lineup Optimizer. Welcome back to the NBA DFS Lineup Core! Thanks for stopping by for the last edition of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC