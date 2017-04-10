Cheick Diallo matches career-high with 19 points but Pelicans lose to Lakers 108-96

Los Angeles Lakers guard David Nwaba, right, shoots as New Orleans Pelicans forward Cheick Diallo, of Mali, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in Los Angeles. New Orleans Pelicans rookie forward Cheick Diallo spent most of this season drawing assignments to the NBA Development League before getting repeatedly recalled to return.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.