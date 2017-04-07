Charlotte eligible, not guaranteed, to host 2019 NBA All-Star Game
Charlotte eligible, not guaranteed, to host 2019 NBA All-Star Game Last month, North Carolina repealed House Bill 2 and replaced it with House Bill 142. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2paQ4Vh A basketball lays on the court during a timeout in the game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Phoenix Suns at Spectrum Center.
