Blazing Jimmy Butler guides Chicago Bulls past New Orleans Pelicans

One night after scoring a game-high 33 points in 42 minutes and hitting the two clinching free throws with 2.1 seconds left in a two-point victory over Atlanta, the tireless Butler did it again, scoring 25 of his game-high 39 points in the first half and logging a team-high 39 minutes to power the Chicago Bulls to a 117-110 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday at the Smoothie King Center. "Yeah, I'm dialed in," Butler said after leading Chicago to its fourth straight victory and fifth in six games.

