Baton Rouge, 5 others named finalists for New Orleans Pelicans D-League expansion

New Orleans Pelicans forward Solomon Hill shoots over Portland Trail Blazers guard Shabazz Napier during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, April 12, 2017. ORG XMIT: ORCM104 New Orleans Pelicans forward Solomon Hill shoots over Portland Trail Blazers guard Shabazz Napier during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.