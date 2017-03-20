Wolves expected to sign forward Omri ...

Wolves expected to sign forward Omri Casspi

16 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

The Wolves will sign former Pelicans forward Omri Casspi for the rest of the season, not in time for this afternoon's game at New Orleans but by Tuesday's home game against San Antonio. He'll give the Wolves someone who can play multiple positions and shoot the three after they lost Nemanja Bjelica for the season Wednesday in Boston.

Chicago, IL

