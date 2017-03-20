Wolves expected to sign forward Omri Casspi
The Wolves will sign former Pelicans forward Omri Casspi for the rest of the season, not in time for this afternoon's game at New Orleans but by Tuesday's home game against San Antonio. He'll give the Wolves someone who can play multiple positions and shoot the three after they lost Nemanja Bjelica for the season Wednesday in Boston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC