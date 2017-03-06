Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Overtone - The Cousins Effect

Sacramento Kings record by year since drafting Cousins: 2010-11: 24-58 2011-12: 22-44 2012-13: 28-54 2013-14: 28-54 2014-15: 29-53 On one hand, who can resist seeing one of the most skilled big man teaming up with one of the most skilled big man to make up one of the most skilled of front courts? These are not your grandma's I-only-play-one-side-of-the-court big men, no sir. These duds can clog the lanes, block the shots, rebound them balls, but also put up the points, pass those rocks, and hit the outside jumpers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SLC Dunk.