Tyreke Evans is proving that hard work pays off
Tyreke Evans was seemingly nothing more than salary filler in the gigantic blockbuster trade that sent DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans last month. He was such a trade afterthought that reports circulated shortly after the deal was close that the Kings would be cutting him after the trade went through.
