TNT's Kenny Smith predicts Pelicans will win Western Conference within 2 years

Two-time NBA champion and current TNT analyst Kenny Smith is convinced the Pelicans' frontcourt duo of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins are going to win big in New Orleans. It may not happen this season, but Smith said on Thursday night's 'Inside the NBA' show on TNT that at this same time next year the Pelicans could be in contention to win the Western Conference.

