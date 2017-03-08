The Mulligan: Why Vlade Divac deserve...

The Mulligan: Why Vlade Divac deserves another chance

This past month will either go down as the worse month of Vlade Divac's tenure as general manager of the Sacramento Kings, or we will look at it as some kind of turning point. After repeatedly saying his team was not interested in trading DeMarcus Cousins, the Kings traded their superstar in the most Kings way possible, with trade rumors picking up during All-Star weekend, and after Sunday's All-Star game, Cousins was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for a package of draft picks and rookie guard Buddy Hield.

Chicago, IL

