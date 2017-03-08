The Downbeat #2048: Defensive Gobert of the Year Edition
While Draymond Green is out there chasing windmills , Rudy Gobert is building his Defensive Player of the Year case silently behind the scenes. Just last night Rudy Gobert had another impressive night holding the New Orleans Pelicans ' backcourt of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins to 12-32 shooting and 9 total turnovers.
