The Downbeat #2048: Defensive Gobert ...

The Downbeat #2048: Defensive Gobert of the Year Edition

14 hrs ago

While Draymond Green is out there chasing windmills , Rudy Gobert is building his Defensive Player of the Year case silently behind the scenes. Just last night Rudy Gobert had another impressive night holding the New Orleans Pelicans ' backcourt of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins to 12-32 shooting and 9 total turnovers.

Chicago, IL

