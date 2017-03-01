Tales of the Cocktail official resigns after blackface comment to...

The crowd reaches for beads and trinkets as Zulu rolls through downtown New Orleans Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, to the theme,O Stop the Violence.O The theme, carried out by 1,400 members on 30 floats, is in response to the deaths of children of Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club members. Adonis C. Expose reigned as king, and Donna M. Glapion as queen.

