Solomon Hill's offensive production lagging way behind his tough defense

New Orleans Pelicans' Solomon Hill, left, knocks the ball loose from Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Cleveland. ORG XMIT: OHTD101 New Orleans Pelicans' Solomon Hill, left, knocks the ball loose from Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Cleveland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.