Seth Curry stars at point guard, outperforms Chris Paul as Mavs upset Clippers
The youngest Curry has broken out this season as a catch-and-shoot shooting guard, like his father. He looked more like his brother Thursday Dell's son.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC