Sacramento Kings: The Future Isn't All That Bad
After moving the face of their franchise, we explore why the future isn't that bad after all for the Sacramento Kings It has been little over a month since the Sacramento Kings sent DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans for Buddy Hield and a 2017 First Round pick. Since then, the Kings are 3-10 but the Pelicans haven't been much better .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sir Charles in Charge.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC