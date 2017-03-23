Ryan Anderson Ruled out vs. Thunder w...

Ryan Anderson Ruled out vs. Thunder with Ankle Injury

3 hrs ago

Per Adam Wexler of KPRC in Houston, Anderson has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder . Anderson, 28, was excellent for the New Orleans Pelicans in 2015-16, averaging 17 points and six rebounds per contest.

Chicago, IL

