Rudy Gobert 1st Jazz Player to Reach Tuesday's Stat Line Since Team Move to Utah
Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert totaled 20 points, 19 rebounds and five blocked shots in Monday's 108-100 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. It's the first time any player has reached those three markers in a game since the team relocated from New Orleans to Salt Lake City in 1979, per the Elias Sports Bureau .
