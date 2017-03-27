Rudy Gobert 1st Jazz Player to Reach ...

Rudy Gobert 1st Jazz Player to Reach Tuesday's Stat Line Since Team Move to Utah

Read more: BleacherReport

Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert totaled 20 points, 19 rebounds and five blocked shots in Monday's 108-100 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. It's the first time any player has reached those three markers in a game since the team relocated from New Orleans to Salt Lake City in 1979, per the Elias Sports Bureau .

Chicago, IL

