Rockets' Sam Dekker not concerned about recent back spasms

21 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Rockets forward Sam Dekker played just five minutes on Friday when the back spasms that had bothered him for several days limited him against the Pelicans, but was cleared to play Saturday against the Nuggets. He has not missed a game after missing most of his rookie year following back surgery, with the back tightness this week unrelated to last season's condition.

