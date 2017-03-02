Reports: Terrence Jones reaches deal to play for Milwaukee for rest of season

Reports: Terrence Jones reaches deal ...

Terrence Jones was having a solid season for the Pelicans, playing 25 minutes a night, giving them 11.5 points and some boards. The problem was solid rotation player wasn't going to be enough to get minutes once the Pelicans signed DeMarcus Cousins to play next to Anthony Davis .

