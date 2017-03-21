Popovich, coaches searching for answers on rest issue To rest or not to rest, that is the dilemma facing the NBA now more than ever Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nyUbxl Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau talks to an official in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Sunday, March 19, 2017. MINNEAPOLIS - As the godfather of the NBA's modern player rest movement, San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has long championed the importance of limiting the wear and tear on players' bodies in order to prolong their careers and increase the chances of deep runs in the postseason.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.