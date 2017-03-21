Popovich, coaches searching for answe...

Popovich, coaches searching for answers on rest issue

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: USA Today

Popovich, coaches searching for answers on rest issue To rest or not to rest, that is the dilemma facing the NBA now more than ever Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nyUbxl Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau talks to an official in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Sunday, March 19, 2017. MINNEAPOLIS - As the godfather of the NBA's modern player rest movement, San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has long championed the importance of limiting the wear and tear on players' bodies in order to prolong their careers and increase the chances of deep runs in the postseason.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 15
News Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 4
News Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Christaliban 1
Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 chrisWalken 1
See all New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,181 • Total comments across all topics: 279,769,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC