Photo gallery: New Orleans Pelicans at Miami Heat | Wed., March 15, 2017

Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside complains with official Tony Brothers after a play during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Wed., March 15, 2017. Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters drives against New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Wed., March 15, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.