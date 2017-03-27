Pelicans searching for NBA D-League franchise in Gulf South Region
NEW ORLEANS, La. The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the organization intends to launch its own NBA Development League team with the intention of beginning play in the 2018-2019 season when the league will be known as the NBA Gatorade League .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC